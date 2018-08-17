President Rodrigo Duterte is not micro-managing as he is hands off on the test run prohibiting vehicles with only one passenger on Edsa, Malacanang said on Thursday.

This, as the Palace reminded all government officials and employees to follow the traffic rules and respect the enforcers.

"The President is not really micro-managing. He's allowing the members of the Cabinet to implement their respective programs. For as long as it is not illegal, he's approved of it," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing.

He said that MMDA has a good purpose for banning the vehicles with only one passenger to ease traffic congestion on Edsa.

He said this scheme was patterned before the experience of many countries, such as the United States, which also encourages carpooling.

"So if there's carpooling, less cars on the road and of course, the prices of gasoline continue, we can even save gasoline. So let's give it a chance," he said, stressing that the government is trying to explore all possible solutions to ease traffic congestion.

Some car owners have been opposing the MMDA's new policy in Edsa, saying it is discriminatory, particularly for those who could not afford to have their own drivers.

Meanwhile, Roque said it was up to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra to deal with a lady prosecutor who was figured in a heated argument with the MMDA traffic enforcers, which became viral on social media.

With the incident, he reminded the public officials and employees to always follow the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards.

He recalled that when President Rodrigo Duterte made a land travel from Bukidnon to Cagayan de Oro, they followed the traffic lights.

"So the President is always hoping that people will follow his example by following traffic rules and according respect to traffic enforcers, and of course, following the laws of the land," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS