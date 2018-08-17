An undersecretary of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) has reminded all officials and employees of the agency to be "mindful" of what they are posting on their personal social media accounts about gender issues, particularly about women.

Undersecretary for new media and external affairs Lorraine Marie Badoy, also chairperson of Gender and Development Focal Point System Executive Committee, issued a memorandum dated August 13 more than a week after PCOO Assistant Secretary Margaux "Mocha" Uson and blogger Drew Olivar came out with the "pepe-dede-ralismo" jingle and posted on Uson's personal Facebook page.

Badoy underscored the role of the PCOO in "creating a positive impact towards issues and portrayal of women in the media since we play a crucial role in raising public awareness and shape public opinion."

She told the PCOO officials and staff to be mindful of their post or share on their personal social media accounts, as well as other publications and press releases that they may publish.

She noted that under Republic Act No. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, "public officials and employees shall perform and discharge their duties with the highest degree of excellence, professionalism, intelligence and skill."

Badoy said the law also provides that government officials and employees "shall enter public service with utmost devotion and dedication to duty. They shall endeavor to discourage wrong perceptions of their roles as dispensers or peddlers of undue patronage."

The malicious jingle on federalism that Uson and Bolivar posted on FB drew strong criticisms even from the senators. Celerina Monte/DMS