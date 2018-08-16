August 21 has been declared by President Rodrigo Duterte as a regular holiday in celebration of Eid'l Adha.

Duterte released Proclamation 556 on Wednesday for the declaration of holiday on August 21, which is also the 35th anniversary of the assassination of former Senator Benigno Aquino Jr at the Manila International Airport.

Eid'l Adha is one of the two major holidays in the Muslim calendar, with the other being Eid'l Fitr. DMS