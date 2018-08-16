An alleged Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) leader was killed in a law enforcement operation in Sulu early Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Gerry Besana, Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the joint military and police operation was conducted in the vicinity at Kalimayahan Village, Latih, Patikul around 1 am.

He said the operation was conducted by elements of intelligence operatives from the Philippine Marine Ready Force Sulu, Marine Base Landing Team-1 and Military Intelligence Division-2 with the 52nd Special Action Company of the 5th Special Action Battalion.

Besana said killed was Abu Sayyaf Group sub-group leader Absulajim Abdulgani alias Suraka Ingog,” he said.

“Abdulgani was a bomb expert and listed number 5 in the Periodic Status Report under late Muamar Askali Group,” he said.

Besana said the body of Abdulgani was brought to the military station hospital for proper disposition.

Besana said the 20-minute firefight resulted in the recovery of one caliber 45 pistol with magazine, 10 rounds of caliber 45 ammunition, three rounds 7.62 ammunition, and P2, 421 cash.

Ensign Jesca May Viduya, public affairs officer of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao, said the neutralization of Abdulgani “was a result of the commitment and continued monitoring activity of the government troops in the Western Mindanao area of responsibility.” Robina Asido/DMS