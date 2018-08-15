The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday appointed Brig. Gen. Augustus De Villa as acting commander of the AFP Health Service Command (HSC) following the relief of Brig. Gen. Edwin Leo Torrelavega.

Col. Noel Detoyato, AFP public affairs chief ,said the turnover ceremony presided by AFP Chief of Staff General Carlito Galvez Jr., was held at the AFP Medical Center (AFPMC) Auditorium.

“He (De Villa) replaced Brig. Gen. Edwin Leo Torrelavega who was relieved from his position to give way for the investigations on the alleged anomalies in procurement practices in the AFP Medical Center (AFPMC),” he said.

“The swift turnover was done to ensure that the AFP HSC will be able to fully perform its function of overseeing vital medical services and healthcare for soldiers in military hospitals nationwide,” he added.

Detoyato said De Villa was chief surgeon of the Philippine Air Force; commanding officer of Basa Airbase Hospital, Fernando Air Base Hospital, and Presidential Security Group Hospital; and Command Surgeon of Air Education and Training Command.

The turnover was made a day after the relief of Torrelavega, Colonel Antonio Punzalan, commander of V. Luna Hospital and 20 others were announced by the Malacanang and Galvez.

Galvez said these officers were involved in the anomalous purchases of 1.49 million pesos worth of medicines and medical equipment. They will be restricted to quarters as they will face court martial proceedings. Robina Asido/DMS