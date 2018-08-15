President Rodrigo Duterte fired on Tuesday the comptroller of the Philippine Military Academy for alleged misuse of the P15 million allowances of the cadets.

Duterte signed the dismissal order against PMA comptroller Hector Marana, an Army officer, during his speech in an event in Malacanang.

"I approve his dismissal. And he was the comptroller of PMA. He malversed 15 million (pesos) of the cadets’ allowances. And in the military, you do not complain," he said.

According to Duterte, Marana allegedly committed fraud against the government, conduct unbecoming of an officer and a gentleman, and conduct prejudicial to the good order and the military discipline.

He said the recommended sentence against Marana was six years to 12 years of imprisonment.

Duterte said he was already "exasperated" with the corruption problem in the government.

On Monday, Duterte ordered the relief and court martial of some 20 military officials and employees of V. Luna Medical Center, a military hospital, for alleged corruption, specifically in the purchase of equipment and other facilities in the hospital.

Last week, he also fired the members of the Board of Directors of the Nayong Pilipino Foundation for alleged flawed in the contract it entered into with a Chinese company on government property in Para?aque City. Celerina Monte/DMS