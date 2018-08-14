まにら新聞ウェブ

8月14日のまにら新聞から

Duterte names Andanar father as special envoy to Malaysia

［ 90 words｜2018.8.14｜英字 ］

President Rodrigo Duterte has named the father of Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar as his special envoy to Malaysia.

In an appointment letter on August 9 but was only released on Monday, Duterte named former Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Wencelito Tan Andanar to the post for a term of six months.

Also, the President appointed Jefrey Ian Dy as deputy commissioner of the Bureau of Customs, replacing Noel Patrick Prudente.

Last May, Duterte announced he fired Prudente for frequent travels abroad, although those were personal travels. Celerina Monte/DMS