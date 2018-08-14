President Rodrigo Duterte has named the father of Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar as his special envoy to Malaysia.

In an appointment letter on August 9 but was only released on Monday, Duterte named former Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Wencelito Tan Andanar to the post for a term of six months.

Also, the President appointed Jefrey Ian Dy as deputy commissioner of the Bureau of Customs, replacing Noel Patrick Prudente.

Last May, Duterte announced he fired Prudente for frequent travels abroad, although those were personal travels. Celerina Monte/DMS