Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde welcomed the indictment of businessman Peter Lim for drug charges.

“We hail the indictment of Peter Lim by the Department of Justice on charges of drug trafficking conspiracy along with confessed drug dealer Kerwin Espinosa and several other persons who were earlier charged by the Department of Justice (DOJ),” he said.

“The indictment of Peter Lim is consistent with our own investigation on the illegal drug activities of the persons involved,” he added.

Alabayalde said this only shows the anti-illegal drugs campaign of the government “applies equally to all”.

“This only goes to show that the government's campaign against illegal drugs trade does not discriminate against the poor,” he said.

“Simply put, whether one is rich or poor, or whether you are an influential businessman or just an ordinary person, the law applies equally to all,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS