President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered concerned government agencies to ensure assistance could be extended to the families affected by flooding due to monsoon rains.

Duterte was supposed to have an aerial inspection on Monday to determine the extent of flooding in Metro Manila and nearby province. But this was canceled due to bad weather.

"He ordered the government agencies to strengthen the services to the affected (residents) and to ensure the safety of all," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing.

As of Monday morning, he said the government and non-government organizations have extended P133.8-million worth of assistance to the affected families in Regions I, III, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, VI, X, National Capital Region and Cordillera Administrative Region.

"This is the time for cooperation and bayanihan," Roque said as he thanked those who continue to help the displaced families.

Monsoon rains have continued to affect most parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, bringing massive flooding in those areas. Celerina Monte/DMS