A police officer was killed by unidentified suspects in San Vicente, Palawan last Saturday.

Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) Regional Police Office identified the victim as Senior Police Officer 1 (SPO1) Marvin Paaco Adier, 36 years old.

Regional Spokesperson Superintendent Imelda Tolentino said that at around 5pm, three unidentified suspects shot Adier while on board his motorcycle from a construction supply shop located at Purok Sampaguita, Brgy. Poblacion.

The suspects fired successively, hitting the victim on the different parts of his body.

After seeing the victim fell on the ground, the suspects immediately fled towards Brgy. New Agutaya, San Vicente using a motorcycle as their getaway vehicle.

Adier was immediately brought to Rural Health Unit of San Vicente but he died while undergoing treatment.

Authorities recovered seven empty shells of caliber 45, one empty shell for caliber 9MM and three slugs from the place of incident.

Manhunt operation has been launched for possible identification and arrest of the suspects. Ella Dionisio/DMS