One person was reported dead after being swept away by flood brought by the heavy monsoon rains, police said on Sunday.

Marikina City Police Station Police Officer 2 Dave Bryan Bolidi identified the victim as Dioscoro Camacho, 36, a resident of Barangay Nangka, Marikina City.

Based on initial report, Camacho's body was recovered in front of a house located at Barangay Concepcion, few meters away from his residence.

According to his cousin, Camacho went outside to save his motorcycle from flooding but he was swept away by the current.

Authorities believed he drowned since the flood in the area reached 20.6 meters on Saturday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has raised its alert level to red as it continues to monitor rains and floods in some areas.

As of 6:00 am Sunday, a total of 2,187,409 individuals or 521,562 families from Region I, III, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon), Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan), VI, Cordillera Administrative Region and National Capital Region were affected by the weather disturbance. A total of 1,066 individuals or 268 families were being served inside the evacuation centers.

Malacanang advised the public to be alert and safe as monsoon rains are expected to continue until Wednesday.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque urged the residents low-lying areas to remain in the evacuation centers prepared by the local government units.

He said a total of ?120.4-million worth of assistance was provided by the different government agencies and non-government organizations to the affected families in different regions.

Flights and classes were also cancelled on Sunday.

Due to persistent heavy rainfall and flooding, some LGUs in Metro Manila and in other provinces in Luzon have declared suspension of classes on Monday, August 13. Ella Dionisio/DMS