President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Court of Appeals Justice Jose C. Reyes Jr. as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

Reyes, whose appointment paper was signed on August 9, will take his oath of office on Monday, Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go said.

Reyes replaced Presbitero Velasco Jr., who retired on August 8.

The new associate justice was law graduate at San Beda College, just like Duterte

Reyes bested seven other nominees. Celerina Monte/DMS