Two policemen were wounded, one suspect was killed and another one was arrested after an armed encounter against armed men in Pasay City on Wednesday night.

Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario Jr., director of the Southern Police District, identified the wounded policemen as PO3 Tina Villanueva and PO1 Arman Canasares.

The dead suspect was identified as Edgardo Samson while his son Mark Vincent Ocampo was arrested.

He said the two policemen were conducting “Oplan Sita” or checkpoint operation when the encounter occurred at the vicinity of F. De Guzman St, Malibay, Pasay City around 9pm.

Apolinario said the suspect was stopped by policemen for brandishing an alleged firearms.

“Upon approaching, the police directed Samson to show or surrender the alleged firearms. However, suspect drew his and shot the two policemen while Ocampo grabbed PO3 Vilanueva by her arm and attempted to grab her firearm” he said.

“Shootout ensued resulting to the wounding of PO3 Villanueva in the shoulder and knee while PO1 Canasares was wounded in the hip,” he added.

Apolinario said Ocampo was also hit in the leg. Samson was also hit but managed to escape.

“Immediate police follo- up led to the location of Samson at Cornejo St, Malibay who entered the residence of Rodelio Lagmay. Shootout ensued resulting to the death of Samson,” he said.

Apolinario said authorities recovered at the crime scene a fragmentation grenade and seven shabu sachets.

He said Villanueva and Canasares were brought to San Juan De Dios while suspect Ocampo was arrested and brought to Pasay General Hospital for treatment. Robina Asido/DMS