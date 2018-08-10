A policeman suspected of being involved in illegal drugs was killed in a buy-bust operation in Quezon province on Thursday morning.

In a press release, the Calabarzon regional police office identified the slain suspect as PO2 Ian Rey Abitona of the Infanta municipal police station.

The report said personnel of Counter Intelligence Task Force (CITF), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) Quezon Provincial Police Office in coordination with the regional police director conducted a buy-bust operation against the suspect at Brgy. Pilaway, Infanta around 7:35 am.

“Investigation disclosed that the subject police officer sensed that he was transacting to a police poseur buyer that prompted him to draw his issued firearm and fired towards the operating elements,” the report said.

“A brief exchange of fire happened that resulted in the death of subject officer,” it added.

The report noted the operation was made after several complaints by CITF against Abitona, an alleged protector and dealer of shabu in Infanta.

“Subject police officer was using his civilian assets in recycling illegal drugs,” the report said.

“Likewise, he was the suspect in killing some of his asset or runner whenever they failed to remit the required amount,” it added.

The report said in the coordination and validation made with the intelligence officer of Quezon provincial police “revealed that subject Police Non-Commissioned Officer (PNCO) was indeed involved in illegal drugs and included in their counter intelligence watch list.”

“Just recently, he was relieved as intelligence and Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) operatives and presently assigned as desk officer of Infanta Municipal Police Station. However, he was still monitored being involved in illegal drugs,” it stated. Robina Asido/DMS