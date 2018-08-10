President Rodrigo Duterte wants to unify the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan where factions supposedly exist.

Duterte was set to meet with all his party mates in a hotel in Manila Thursday.

There are two groups in PDP-Laban which were claiming to be the officers of the party.

The leader of one faction is Senator Aquilino Pimentel III, while the other group is headed by lawyer Rogelio Garcia, who claimed to be elected as the new party president during their regional council's meeting held last month.

Roque could not give further information, saying that PDP-Laban has its own spokesperson. Celerina Monte/DMS