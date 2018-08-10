Malacanang said on Thursday the country's economic managers should look for ways to make federalism happens despite their apprehensions being the alter egos of President Rodrigo Duterte who has been supporting the move for the Philippines' shift in the form of government.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque was reacting to the concerns raised by Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, and Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno.

The three officials have expressed belief it could not be the right time for the shift to federalism from a unilateral form of government.

Pernia has said other regions in the country might not be ready, while Dominguez and Diokno were concerned that under the draft constitution by the consultative committee, which Duterte formed, the issue on who would shoulder the government's debt and other expenses were not addressed.

"You know, the principal of all the alter egos of the president has said that he is pushing for federalism. So it is incumbent upon the alter egos to find ways and means now to make that happen. What they were objecting to is because they have unanswered question on the existing proposals made by the Consultative Committee. So let’s find answers but if there will be no answers, its incumbent upon all alter egos of the president to make what to make what president wants to happen a reality," he said.

Roque said no one is claiming a monopoly on how to go about with the proposal on federalism.

But he stressed, "I think there’s a 100 percent agreement that we are pushing for federalism." Celerina Monte/DMS