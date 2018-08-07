Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea felt bad about plan of tapping Presidential Communications Operations Office Assistant Secretary Margaux "Mocha" Uson as spokesperson in the information campaign about federalism.

This as Uson was in hot water after a video showing her cheering a blogger named Andrew Olivar who performed a dance number regarding federalism.

In a video posted on Uson's Facebook page, Olivar, with dance choreography, sang "i-pepe" and "i-dede," while pointing to both parts of the body, before completing the word federalism.

Pepe refers to vagina, while dede to breast.

Uson clarified that the ConCom had nothing to do with such performance.

Even before the controversial "pepe-dede-ralismo" performance, PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar, in a press briefing, said Medialdea was "bad trip on the fact circulating on the media that Asec. Mocha would be the spokesperson, which is not because there's no approval of the interagency (task force on federalism)."

He said the authority given to Uson to be the spokesperson on federalism did not come frpm the interagency group headed by Medialdea, with members from the PCOO, Department of Interior and Local Government and Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

Andanar said from his understanding, Uson could only help in the information campaign, but not as official spokesperson.

ConCom spokesman Ding Generoso met last Friday with Uson and discussed her possible role in the information campaign about federalism since she has over 5 million followers in her social media account. Celerina Monte/DMS