The Philippine Navy is preparing for possible deployment of ships to Libya after President Rodrigo Duterte announced he may send frigates following the abduction of three Filipinos.

“Pursuant to the directive of the Commander in Chief, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, the Philippine Navy composed of Fleet-Marine component is planning for the appropriate force package as response to the kidnapping of three Filipinos along with one South Korean national in Libya,” Commander Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy spokesman said in a statement issued Saturday.

“Initially, the Philippine Navy has directed its Liaison Officer, Captain Donn Miraflor, who is attached to the Combined Maritime Forces based in Bahrain, to coordinate with the Hon. Boy Melicor, our Charge d’Affaires in Tripoli, Libya,” he stated.

“As your Philippine Navy completes the facts on the ground, it is also preparing for the deployment of a Naval Task Group to assist the Department of Foreign Affairs in the situation in Libya,” he added.

Zata added based on preliminary information by the Philippine Navy, “the Libyan authorities have been exerting all efforts for the past month to ascertain the identity of the perpetrators and for the recovery of the kidnapped nationals.”

Duterte announced his plan after three Filipinos and a South Korean were abducted in a water project site in Libya almost a month ago. Robina Asido/DMS