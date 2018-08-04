Two Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu) members were killed while four others, including a soldier, were wounded in an encounter with alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) in Masbate on Friday.

Captain Joash Pramis, spokesman of the Army’s 9th Infantry Division, said based on initial report the troops and Cafgu members were conducting security patrol when they encountered around rebels in the vicinity of Brgy. Mactan, Cawayan, Masbate around 9:37 am.

Pramis said the 20-minute firefight resulted in the death of two militiamen while one soldier and three other Cafgu members were wounded.

He said the wounded troops were evacuated to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

Senior Insp. Ma. Luisa Calubaquib, spoeksperson of the Bicol regional police, said following the clash the municipal police station in adjacent municipalities were directed to conduct checkpoints in strategic locations for possible interception of the fleeing rebels.

She said intel operatives were directed to check hospitals and clinics within area of responsibility to verify if there are people admitted with gunshot wounds. Robina Asido/DMS