A jail officer was killed in a shooting incident in Manila on Thursday morning.

Police Supt. Carlo Magno Manuel, Manila Police District Public Information Officer, identified the victim as George Delfin, 49, a jail officer at Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig City

Manuel said based on an initial report the shooting incident occurred at the vicinity of Sagrada St. corner Orobi St. in Sta Ana, Manila around 10:17 am on Wednesday.

He said the victim died on the spot after being shot by a motorcycle-riding suspect who was wearing a red helmet during the incident.

Manuel said the government authorities are now pursuing the suspect. Robino Asido/DMS