An explosion rocked a port in Masbate City on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

Police Regional Office V Director Chief Supt. Arnel Escobal said, fortunately, no one was injured in the explosion that occurred at the port in Brgy. Bapor around 11:15 pm.

Escobal said according to a Grade 12 student who witnessed the incident, he “saw the suspects on board a motorized banca, docked at the said pier leaving a small box at the port stairs and went back to their boat, then after a few minutes, a loud explosion was heard.”

Capt. Joash Pramis, Army’s 9th Infantry Division spokesperson, said based on initial report the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device.

He said the government authorities were still conducting investigation to identify the suspects and the motive behind the explosion.

However, he noted that the blast site was near the Philippine Coast Guard boat docked in the area. Robina Asido/DMS