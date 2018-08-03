The military arrested on Tuesday a suspect in the explosion in Basilan that killed 10 people, military said on Thursday.

Lt. Col. Gerry Besana, Western Mindanao Command spokesman, identified the arrested suspect as Ustadz Jainul Malialim Indamin, alias Abdulgani, 58, a resident of Tinambakan Barangay Maganda, Lamitan City.

Besana said Army’s 7th Scout Ranger Company troopers were able to nab Indamin following the tips from the informants that he allegedly had a full-knowledge of the bombing.

“Abdulgani also facilitated entry of foreign terrorist fighters coming from Malaysia,” he said.

Besana said the suspect has also relatives who are allegedly members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

Indamin was arrested at the vicinity of Tinambakan, Barangay Maganda, Lamitan City, Basilan around 11pm.

Besana said during the suspect's arrest, the government authorities also recovered a hand grenade from his possession.

He said the suspect was turned over to the Municipal Police Station of Lamitan on Wednesday for proper disposition.

Besana said the police filed multiple murder and multiple homicide cases as well as violation of Republic Act 9516 or illegal possession of explosives against the suspect.