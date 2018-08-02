Two civilians were wounded in a road side blast allegedly perpetrated by the New People's Army (NPA) in Antipolo City on Tuesday morning.

Supt. Chitadel Gaoiran, public information chief of the Calabarzon regional police, said Wednesday based on initial report the explosion occurred in the vicinity of Sitio Culumpang, Brgy San Josey around 11:10 am.

Gaoiran said an improvised explosive device which was placed on the grassy side of the road was detonated when a vehicle of the Army’s 80th Infantry Battalion was about to overtake a tricycle..

Gaoiran said the explosion damaged the tricycle and injured its civilian occupants.

She said the victims were identified as Jaime Cabanero, 38, tricycle driver and Ellaiza Acula, 23, both were residents of Sitio Paenaan, Brgy San Jose, Antipolo City.

Gaoiran said the victims are in stable condition as they sustained minor injuries. Robina Asido/DMS