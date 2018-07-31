A policeman was arrested in an anti-illegal drugs operation in Manila last Saturday night.

Supt. Carlo Magno Manuel, public information officer at the Manila Police District, said arrested was PO1 Reygie Coiso, 38, of A40 Kapitbahayan Village, North Bay Boulevard South, Navotas City.

Manuel said Coiso, who is not in the drug watchlist, is assigned at the District Mobile Force Battalion (DMFB) of the Southern Police District (SPD).

He said the elements of Tondo Police Station 1 Drug Enforcement Team were conducting anti?criminality and law enforcement operation along Interior Osorio Street, Tondo when the suspect was arrested around 11:45 pm.

Manuel said authorities recovered “one piece of heat sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine hydrochloride also known as shabu, one improvised aluminum foil tooter , one strip of aluminum foil and one piece of lighter”.

Coiso who was temporarily detained at the custodial facility of Raxabago-Tondo Police Station 1, will be charged for violation of RA 9165 , or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. Robina Asido/DMS