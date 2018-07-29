An alleged member of New People’s Army (NPA) was killed in a 30-minute firefight with government troops in Quezon province on Friday afternoon.

Capt. Patrick Jay Retumban, public affairs chief of the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division, said the troops were conducting combat operation when they encountered around 25 rebels under the Melito Glor Command, Guerilla Unit 2, Sub-Regional Military Area (SRMA) in the vicinity of Barangay San Andres Bundok, Atimonan town around 5pm.

Retumban said the operation was done after the reported presence of the rebels who were harassing the populace in adjacent Purok Munting, Brgy San Isidro, Padre Burgos town.

He said “according to Lieutenant Colonel Ely Tono, commanding officer of the 85th Infantry Battalion the NPA terrorists were extorting money and rice from the residents and threatened them.”

“The NPA also turned off the street lights while escaping. Some residents fearing for their safety, fled their homes and reported the incident to the police,” he added.

"No one was hurt on the government side. The enemy scampered and withdrew to different directions leaving their dead comrade,” he said.

“Reports also confirmed that communist terrorists (who) clashed with the troops were the same group who perpetrated the murder of Efren Aguila of Brgy. Cabuyao Sur, Padre Burgos last July 19. Aguila was falsely accused by the NPA of being an informant of the military,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS