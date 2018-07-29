The suspect in the death of an assistant special prosecutor of the Ombudsman Madonna Joy Ednaco Tanyag was killed while allegedly trying to grab the firearm of a police escort at the Quezon City Police District headquarters on Saturday.

In a spot report, police identified the slain suspect as Angelito Avenido Jr., 31, a native of General Santos City and resident of Barangay Culiat, Quezon City.

The report said Avenido was brought out from the detention cell for a routine procedure in preparation for his transfer to the Quezon City jail when he grabbed the service firearm of PO2 Ramil Langa. This resulted in a scuffle inside Camp Karingal around 10:45 am

During the scuffle, the gun accidentally went off several times, hitting the detainee on the lower portion of his jaw, the report said.

Avenido was rushed to East Avenue Medical Center but he was pronounced dead on arrival around 11:31 am.

Crime scene operatives recovered three fired cartridge cases but it noted that based on cursory examination the suspect sustained lone gunshot wound under his jaw.

Avenido was arrested by police on June 5 a day after the pregnant Tanyag was stabbed at Visayas Avenue after attending a hearing at the Sandiganbayan. She was declared dead on arrival at the Easr Avenue Medical Center. Robina Asido/DMS