Ozamiz City Councilor Ricardo Parojinog, whose brother and 13 others died in a police operation nearly a year ago, arrived from Taiwan with Philippine police Friday night.

Flight information at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 showed the Philippine Airlines flight PR897 where Parojinog boarded arrived around 10:03 pm.

In a statement, Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde said “Parojinog has been repatriated from Taiwan after his deportation by immigration authorities for illegal entry using spurious documents”.

“His repatriation was made possible thru the efforts of the Directorate for Intelligence (DI), Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) in coordination with the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO). All the criminal judicial proceedings in Taiwan against him (National Security Act, Immigration Act and Falsification of Documents) have been legally and properly concluded in accordance with the exercise of Taiwan's legal jurisdiction against him,” he said.

Albayalde said Parojinog was received by the PNP team from his Taiwanese custodians at the Pingtung County Detention Center where he served brief jail time for violating immigration laws.

Upon arrival Parojinog was placed under arrest as the CIDG served four arrest warrants issued by Executive Judge Edmundo Pintac of Ozamiz City Regional Trial Court Branch 15 for murder, violation of RA 10591 (Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition), and CC No. 8512 for violation of RA 9516 (Illegal Possession of Explosives).

Albayalde said after booking in Camp Crame, Parojinog was temporarily detained at the PNP Custodial Center pending the procedural return of warrant to the court of origin in Ozamiz City and subsequent issuance of a commitment order.

“It is incumbent upon the PNP to ensure the safety and security of Ricardo Parojinog in the best interest of justice so he can stand trial for his transgressions,” he said.

Albayalde said Parojinog was able to leave the country by taking a fishing boat to Taiwan.

“Apparently the intelligence information that we got is correct that he was able to go out through

the backdoor. Someone helped him to get on a fishing boat to Taiwan,” he said.

“He brought cash. When he arrived in Taiwan he changed it with Taiwan dollars. When he returned here he still had money,” he added.

Police found out from the intelligence community that Parojinog left the Philippines sometime September 2017 following the shootout in Ozamiz where 13 of Parojinog's relatives and associates died. Robina Asido/DMS