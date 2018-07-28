A policeman was wounded in an encounter with the members of a lawless armed group in Davao Oriental on Thursday afternoon.

Based on initial report, the encounter occurred at the vicinity of Tagsagaong Bridge, Brgy. Tomoaong, Tarragona, Davao Oriental around 4:10 pm.

Personnel of the Bagangga Municipal Police Station were returning to their station from the provincial police office when they chanced upon around 10 members of a lawless armed group conducting check point.

The policemen were fired upon by the lawless armed group members. A policeman identified as PO1 Morales who was a vehicle sustained gunshot wound in his abdomen.

Morales was brought to the nearest hospital while police are still investigating the incident. Robina Asido/DMS