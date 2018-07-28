The New People’s Army (NPA) on Friday released a policeman they abducted in Cotabato last December to Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go Friday afternoon.

Chief Inspector Milgrace Driz, spokesperson of the regional police office, said Inspector Menardo Cui, deputy chief of police of President Roxas Municipal Police Station, was released 1:45 pm at the boundary of Magpet, Sitio Apog Apog, Barangay Pinaka.

Driz said Cui was abducted by members of the 2nd Pulang Bagani Command of the New People’s Army.

“After the release he and SAP Bong Go flew in a helicopter and landed at PRO11. SAP Bong Go gave him a pair of shoes to wear,” she said.

Driz said Cui was turned over to his family at the police regional office in Camp Quintin Mericedo, Davao City on the same day.

“He (Cui) was received by his mother Filomena Cui who was so emotional. His wife died (of) cancer while he was still captured or (captive) by the NPA... (He was) also received by PCSupt Manuel Gaerlan, regional director PRO 11 and PCSupt. Marcelo Morales, regional director of PRO 12 General Santos City,” she said.

It can be recalled that Cui was abducted by the rebels at a videoke located in Brgy. Poblacion, President Roxas in Cotabato last December 28, 2017. Robina Asido/DMS