Malacanang expressed hope on Friday terrorist and other lawless groups in Mindanao could see President Rodrigo Duterte's seriousness in addressing the root cause of the problem in Mindanao with his signing of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

In a radio interview, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque noted Duterte has acknowledged Filipino Muslims in Mindanao were victims of historical injustice.

"And this is now the time to correct that historical injustice," he said.

With the BOL, Roque said the government would provide the necessary resources to the Muslims and to allow them to have genuine self-rule and autonomy.

"We expect that once our Muslim brothers see that we're fulfilling our promise and they could really see that the Christians and Muslims could live peacefully in Mindanao, we expect that all the groups, which have been fighting the government, will also talk (peace) and lay down their arms," he said.

The signing of BOL on Thursday and its implementation are part of the peace agreement between the government and the rebel Moro Islamic Liberation Front with the hope to end decades-old conflict in Mindanao.

The government is also addressing the problem with the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, among others in southern Philippines. Celerina Monte/DMS