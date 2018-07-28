Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana welcomed the signing of Bangsamoro Organic Law, saying this "landmark legislation will usher in a new era of peace in Mindanao."

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the BOL on June 26.

“We now begin the very important step of implementing the provisions of the new law, including the decommissioning of (Moro Islamic Liberation Front) MILF fighters, and the possible integration of qualified individuals to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP),” said Lorenzana in a statement Friday.

Lorenzana said the Department of National Defense is ready to assist our fellow Filipinos in the Bangsamoro "to start their lives anew, heal the wounds of conflict, and end our people's divisiveness after decades of fighting.”

Lorenzana expressed confidence the “root causes of violent extremism and terrorism” will be addressed following the expected development that will be brought by peace.

“With the expected development of commerce, trade, and industry in the region, and increased delivery of government services to communities, I am confident that the root causes of violent extremism and terrorism, such as poverty, lack of education, and social injustice will be adequately addressed,” he said.

Lorenzana urged the rebels to return to the folds of the law and avail of the government program that will help them return to their normal lives.

“I now call on the remaining groups still fighting the government to follow the path of peace just like the MILF and MNLF ( Moro National Liberation Front). Through our localized peace efforts, we remain committed to achieve peace, even with members of the Communist Terrorist Group, and pursue the peace agenda of our President who is walking the extra mile to unite the people as one nation,” he said.

“Thousands of former communist rebels have returned to their families to live their lives in peace with the help of government programs such as the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program or E-CLIP,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS