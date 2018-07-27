An alleged member of the Maute-ISIS group was killed in a 10-minute firefight in Lanao del Sur on Thursday.

Major Ronald Suscano, spokesman of the Army's 1st Infantry Division, identified the slain terrorist member as Zainal Candidato.

Suscano said troops were conducting combat operation when they encountered the terrorist group member in the vicinity of Masui municipality in Lanao del Sur around 9 am.

Suscano said the combat operation was conducted in reaponse to the reported presence of the terrorists in the area.

"Responding to the information of the concerned civilians in the area, operating troops of 49th Infantry Battalion conducted operation on the lair of Panarigan Tama Baoraki alias Golden Boy and Hadji Rasul Amimbering," he said.

"Both were alleged leaders of the lawless group and supporters of the Maute-ISIS terrorist operating in Lanao del Sur," he added.

Suscano said the firefight resulted in the recovery of war materiel and illegal drugs.

He said the recovered items were three M16 rifles, two RPG launchers, two grenades, ISIS Banners, six sachet of shabu, other drug paraphernalia, and one cellular phone. Robina Asido/DMS