Two alleged members of New People's Army (NPA) were arrested in an entrapment operation in Tarlac City on Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Supt. Amador Corpus, Central Luzon regional police director, said arrested were Gregorio Agustin, 49, former vice mayor of Dilasag, Aurora, resident of Brgy. Jaglan, Dilasag, Aurora and Edmond de Leon alias Ka Adan, 38, a resident of Briones Street, Brgy Poblacion, Dilasag, Aurora.

Corpus said the joint operatives of (Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Anti Transnational Crime Unit (ATCU) -Camp Crame, Tarlac City Police Station, Tarlac Provincial Mobile Force Company, La Paz Municipal Police Station and CIDG-Tarlac conducted entrapment operation along Tarlac-to-Sta. Rosa road, Brgy Balingcanaway, Tarlac City.

A shootout ensued and the suspects were arrested around 2:50 pm.

But, another suspect identified as Raymond Dulinayan alias Maximo eluded arrest.

Corpus said the operation stemmed from the report of businessman Albert Acosta, nephew of suspect Gregorio Agustin, after suspects demanded revolutionary tax amounting to P 1.5 million thru extortion letter and text message for the protection of his business.

He said authorities also found two hand grenades; one caliber .45 pistol and two caliber .45 magazine loaded with live ammo. Three motorcyles-- one black Honda 150; black Honda XRM and black Honda PEM F1-- were confiscated.

Corpus said the arrested suspects were alleged NPA members involved in extortion activities in the province.

"Further investigation revealed that Agustin and De Leon were allegedly affiliated with Isabelo Corpuz Command Front 41, New People’s Army (NPA)," he said. Robina Asido/DMS