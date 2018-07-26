A soldier was wounded in an encounter with alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) in Eastern Samar last Monday.

Capt. Rolito Basibas, public affairs officer of the Army’s 8th Infantry Division, said based on initial report troops of the 87th Infantry Battalion were conducting security patrol when they encountered around 10 armed men in the vicinity of Brgy. Pinanag-an, Borongan, Eastern Samar at around 11:23 am.

“Troops were checking on information relayed by the populace on the extortion activities of the armed group when the encounter ensued,” he said.

Basibas said the 15-minute firefight resulted in the wounding of one soldier and recovery of one high powered firearm.

Aside from an M16 rifle, also recovered from the armed men were five civilian backpacks containing documents used for Ideological Political Organizational work, and one detonating cord.

Basibas identified the wounded soldier as Private First Class Eric Alegria who was hit on his right shoulder while there were undetermined casualties on the enemy side.

He said Maj. Gen. Raul Farnacio, commander of the 8th ID, “commended the troops for their utmost dedication in performing their mandated duty and urged them to be aggressive against the communist terrorist who continue to harass civilian communities.”

Basibas said Farnacio also reiterated his call for the rebels to return to the folds of the law.

“I urge you to lay down your arms and avail of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) of the government. You are fighting a bloody and senseless war only for your bosses abroad who are in safe areas and living in a very comfortable lifestyle,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS