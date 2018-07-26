A policeman was killed in shooting incident in Sampaloc, Manila on Tuesday afternoon.

Supt. Carlo Magno Manuel, public information officer of the Manila Police District, said the slain policeman was PO2 Joel Padre Juan, 40, assigned at the Anti-Crime Unit of Manila Police Station 4 and a resident of 920 Sampaloc, Manila.

Manuel said based on initial report Juan died on the spot after being shot by a motorcycle rider along G. Tuazon St. near the corner of Mindoro St. in Sampaloc around 5:15 pm.

He said the still unidentified suspect, who was wearing black helmet on board a black Skydrive motorcycle was last seen heading towards Galas in Quezon City.

Manuel said another victim was wounded.

He was identified him as Gilbert Barid, 32, a resident of 949 Batanes St., Sampaloc.

Manuel said Barid was brought to Ospital ng Sampaloc for treatment. Robina Asido/DMS