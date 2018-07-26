Five members of a robbery group were killed in an armed encounter with authorities in Batangas on Wednesday morning.

In a report, Nasugbu police said the slain suspects were Rudy Francisco alias Kambal, Roland Francisco, Rico Francisco alias Nono, Arian Hernandez, and alias Scoth Pacia.

Based on initial report, police were implementing a search warrant and serving an arrest warrant against Roland Francisco at their residence in Brgy. Wawa, Nasugbu, Batangas when the encounter occurred around 5:50 am.

Two others identified as alias Eva and Eric were arrested during the operation.

Police said the slain and arrested suspects were members of Francisco crime group operating in Batangas. The report also noted that the group is involved in illegal drugs.

During law enforcement operation, authorities recovered one cal .45 pistol, two .38 revolver, one magnum .22 revolver and one hand grenade from the suspects.

Police said atrocities made by the group include a robbery in Batangas City last year worth three million pesos, a hold up at a Petron station in Nasugbu, robbery-hold up in a house of Al Perez, Ramos Subdivision in Brgy 3 also in the same town, robbery hold-up in a house in Brgy 5, and robbery hold-up in Brgy Bucana, in Nasugbu, Batangas at the house of Lourdes Gumba.

The group are included in the drug watch list of the Nasugbu municipal police station in Batangas. Robina Asido/DMS