The damage caused by the southwest monsoon enhanced by last week's tropical cyclones has surpassed one billion pesos, the National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Wednesday.

As of 6 am, the NDRRMC has recorded a total of 1,377,090,104.90 pesos worth of damage to infrastructure and agriculture in the Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas and Cordillera Administrative Region.

The report noted that most of the damage was in agriculture with a total of P896,712,105.00 and infrastructure amounting to P480,369,000..

The NDRRMC said the affected population reached 267,298 families or 1,182,639 persons in Ilocos region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Cordillera Administrative Region, and NCR.

A total of 222 houses in Ilocos region, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas and Cordillera Administrative Region, were damaged.

It also noted 12,388 families or 50,763 persons of the total number of affected population were being served inside 297 evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC also recorded two persons died in the province of Rizal and Malabon.

They were Jerwin Geul, 13, who was found dead at the river in Barangay San Jose, Antipolo City last July 22. The other one is Winlito Tercio, 15, who drowned in Malabon City.

The NDRRMC also confirmed the death of the two persons reported by police authorities in Antique.

The report shows Andrew and Rosalie Agapito died after their house was hit by landslide in Brgy. Binanu-an, Barbaza, Antique last July 22.

Based on the report, the provinces of Pangasinan and Cavite as well as some areas in Bulacan and Ifugao were placed under state of calamity. Robina Asido/DMS