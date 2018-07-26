President Rodrigo Duterte will visit Israel in September, his aide said on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go, in a text message to reporters, however, said there was no specific date.

"There will still be a joint official announcement on the dates (in) September," he said.

News reports from Israel said Duterte is due in Israel in early September.

According to The Times of Israel, Duterte would become the "first leader of the Philippines to visit the Jewish state."

Duterte was supposed to visit Israel last year, but it did not happen.

The Philippines and Israel would sign agreements involving overseas Filipino workers and fight against illegal drugs, and the possible establishment of direct flight route between the two countries, and agricultural and security cooperation deals, reports said.

Go said Duterte might also push with his trip to Kuwait in October, depending on the availability of the Emir.

Duterte earlier said he would go to the Gulf state to thank its government for giving in to his demand to improve the situation and protect the welfare of the OFWs there. Celerina Monte/DMS