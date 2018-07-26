Education Secretary Leonor Briones has preferred that the suspension of classes remains in the hands of the local government units than to bring it back to her office.

In a press briefing in Malacanang Wednesday, Briones said local officials know the situation in their respective localities.

"The reason behind the policy of asking the local governments is in terms of timeliness, they would be much faster. They’re right where the storm is, where the flood is, where the earthquake is before the DepEd (Department of Education) officials ever have the opportunity to go," she said, noting that the country has over 7,000 islands with "very different weather conditions."

If the class suspension would be brought back to DepEd, she said it would take time.

"Because what will happen is the principal will have to text and all that, inform everybody and make the announcement. By that time, the rain has already ended, or by that time, the earthquake has already cracked open a municipality. So that is the reason," Brion added.

Some local officials earlier proposed that declaration of class suspensions should be given back to DepEd after criticisms they received for their failure to immediately suspend the classes during the height of weather disturbances the past weeks.

"As I said, local officials, especially at this time, I'm very sure they're very concerned and they love their constituents, especially the children and the parents of the children," Briones said. Celerina Monte/DMS