A militiaman was wounded in an encounter with alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) which abducted a member of Civilian Armed Force Geographical Unit (Cafgu) in Surigao del Sur on Monday.

Capt. Al Anthony Pueblas, civil military operations officer the Army’s 402nd Brigade, said based on initial report (Cafgu Active Auxillary) CAA Eusebio Meniano, 43, was abducted by rebels while inside his home in Barangay. Hinapuyan, Carmen, Surigao del Sur around 4am.

Pueblas said Meniano, a farmer and a municipal tribal chieftain of Carmen, is assigned to the 1st platoon, 10th Surigao del Sur CAA-1 Company in San Roque Patrol Base, Brgy San Roque, Madrid, Surigao del Sur.

He said the 36th Infantry Battalion immediately launched pursuit operation to rescue Meniano.

Pueblas said another militiaman was wounded after pursuing troops encountered some alleged NPAs at the vicinity of Brgy. San Roque in Madrid, Surigao del Sur around 6 am .

“While on pursuit, operating troops encountered more or less seven communist terrorist who later detonated an improvised explosive device that resulted to the wounding of one CAA who sustained minor shrapnel wounds at his arms and legs,” he said.

Pueblas said the wounded Cafgu member was brought to Adela Serra Ty Memorial Medical Center Provincial Hospital in Tandag City. Pueblas said the wounded militiaman is in stable condition.

Pueblas noted that with the help of local officials, the abducted Cafgu member was released at the vicinity of Brgy. Hinapuyan, Carmen, Surigao del Sur around 3pm of the same day.

“After hours of negotiation made by local officials, Meniano was released after the NPA terrorists received few kilos of meat, fish, sugar and coffee,” he said.

“According to the victim the communist terrorist are now in desperate mode abducting non-combatant individuals in exchange for food,” he added.

Pueblas said after his release, Meniano undergone medical examination and given stress debriefing by the Philippine Army.

Brig. Gen. Franco Nemesio Gacal, commander of the Army’s 402nd Brigade, said despite the release of Meniano the military forces will not stop in hunting down his abductors. Robina Asido/DMS