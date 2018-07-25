Police arrested a 57-year-old man for unlawfully wearing a Philippine Army uniform on Monday

Chief Superintendent Joselito Esquivel Jr., Quezon City Police district director, said apprehended was as Daniel Magtira, a resident of No. 1035 New Antipolo St., Brgy. 213, Zone 20, Tondo, Manila.

“Magtira was arrested by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) under Police Senior Inspector Elmer Monsalve at around 9 am of July 23, 2018," according to an initial police report.

Esquivel said policemen were conducting security preparations for President Rodrigo Duterte's State of the Nation Address along Commonwealth Avenue corner Zuzuaruegi St., Brgy. Old Balara when they saw the suspect wearing a camouflage Army uniform and carrying two hand bags with markings Communist Party of the Philippines ? New People’s Army (CPP-NPA).

“This prompted the operatives to accost the suspect who failed to present proof of being connected with the Philippine Army,” he said.

Esquivel said the suspect was brought to the CIDU in Camp Karingal for further investigation. He will be charged with violation of RA 493 or illegal use of uniforms and insignia, added Esquivel. Robina Asido/DMS