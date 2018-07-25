The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday deployed soldiers to Northern Luzon areas affected by week-long monsoon rains.

“Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) forces have been placed on red alert status and utilized for rescue and relief operations in areas flooded by Tropical Storm 'Josie' and the southwest monsoon as requested by the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committees (RDRRMCs),” said Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, Nolcom spokesman.

“Troops from the different units of Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) were deployed to conduct Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response Operations in several affected areas within its jurisdictional area since July 21, 2018 (Saturday),” he added.

Nato said the Joint Task Force "Kaugnay" of the 7th Infantry Division, Philippine Army has deployed a total of 67 Disaster Response Team Units (DRTUs) in different areas in Ilocos Region and Central Luzon.

“This comprises of two teams for coordination with the Emergency Operations Centers of both Office of the Civil Defense 1 and 3, 38 DRTUs already deployed in the affected localities and 27 on stand-by for Disaster Response Operations in both Region 1 (Ilocos) and Region 3 (Central Luzon),” he said.

Nato said units from Philippine Navy and Air Force were also deployed in the affected areas in Pangasinan, Zambales and Bataan.

“JTF 'Karagatan' of the Naval Forces-Northern Luzon (NF--NL), Philippine Navy also deployed two teams in Dagupan City and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Olongapo City, Zambales,” he said.

“On the other hand, two DRTUs as the Philippine Air Force contingent, with thirty 30 reservists, both under the Tactical Operations Wing-Northern Luzon were sent to Bataan and its Search and Rescue aircraft for deployment in Pangasinan,” he added.

Nato said two people were reported to have drowned in Sta. Barbara and Mangatarem in the province of Pangasinan. He said five fishermen were also reported missing in the province.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) recorded four fatalities in Caloocan City, Mountain Province and Negros Oriental and two missing in the province of Rizal.

police also recorded four fatalities because of landslides in the province of Antique and La Union.

On its latest report, the NDRRMC estimated damage to properties in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas and Cordillera Administrative Region reached to P 817,301,517.68.

The report shows damage to infrastructure were placed at P 455,800,000 and while crop losses were estimated at P 361,501,517.68.

There were a total 209 homes in Ilocos, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas and CAR that were damaged.

A total of 250,536 families or 1,132,666 individuals were affected in 1,011 barangays in Ilocos, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, CAR and NCR.

Some 14,511 families or 61,674 individuals were being served in 302 evacuation centers. Robina Asido/DMS