Malacanang said on Tuesday it expects a good working relationship with the House of Representatives under the leadership of former President and Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace is ready to work with Arroyo, who replaced Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez as Speaker.

"We are of course able and ready to work with Speaker Arroyo. We have had very good relations with Speaker Arroyo; she was one of the staunchest supporters of the President during the elections; they share the same political agenda, so we foresee absolutely no problem in working with Speaker Arroyo," he explained.

Alvarez was ousted on Monday as speaker of the House.

Presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio reportedly campaigned for Alvarez's ouster.

Duterte-Carpio earlier called for Alvarez's removal as speaker after he reportedly said he could initiate for Duterte's impeachment because he was the leader of the House.

Alvarez also hit the presidential daughter for organizing her own regional party.

Roque said Malacanang did not interfere in the recent coup in the House, leading to Alvarez's ouster.

"It has always been the Palace position that we do not interfere in purely internal matters of the House," he said.

But Roque admitted that Duterte had a problem with Alvarez calling for the no elections in May 2019 to focus on the move to change the constitution to pave the way for a federal form of government.

"I’m now speculating, but even the president had problems with the call of the House Speaker on no-el ? no elections. And I noticed that the president was visibly concerned about the pronouncements of the Speaker on no election in so far as he related also no elections to federalism," he said.

Roque reiterated that what Duterte said is federalism should be accepted by the people on its own merits.

"He has always said that he did not want to benefit from charter change," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS