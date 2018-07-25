Malacanang said on Tuesday the timely passage of the proposed P3.757 trillion budget would be "a test" to the new leadership of the House of Representatives under former President and Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the proposed budget for 2019 was intended to implement the massive infrastructure projects of the Duterte administration.

"Well, this is a test for the new House Speaker. Nonetheless, we are confident that because this budget is intended to implement build, build, build which means more projects for all Congressmen and legislators as well, that it will be passed on time," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte submitted on Monday to the Office of the House Speaker the proposed budget for next year.

In his budget message, Duterte said the government would shift to the annual cash-based appropriations system.

"The bottom line principle behind a cash-based appropriations system is this: national government agencies will be measured not on the basis of their obligations which are mere commitments, but on their actions, their real outputs, through the PAPs (programs, activities and projects) that they have delivered and spent for," he said.

The proposed budget for next year represents 13 percent increase over this year's cash-based appropriations of P3.324 trillion. Celerina Monte/DMS