Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza welcomed on Tuesday the ratification of the proposed Bangsamoro Organic Law by the House of Representatives.

In a statement, Dureza said the House's action was a step closer to the establishment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao.

"The bill is now ready for the signature of President (Rodrigo) Duterte who will sign it anytime now. It's been a long and arduous roal for all," he said.

"When President Duterte approves and signs it into law, it will be a new beginning for all Bangsamoro and all citizens to work for a better and peaceful Mindanao and country. It will not be easy. But let's all stay the course," he added.

The House failed to ratify the proposed measure on Monday due to its internal leadership tussle. Celerina Monte/DMS