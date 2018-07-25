President Rodrigo Duterte nearly walked out of his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday due to the internal leadership tussle in the House of Representatives.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III told reporters on Tuesday he sensed the displeasure of Duterte when he waited for over an hour before he could deliver his SONA at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.

"As soon as he arrived, he already uttered words that I do not want to divulge and he was displeased with what was happening. That is what I gathered from him. He gave a threat to that effect. 'I'll just walk-out if they won't fix it,' something to that effect," he said.

Sotto was with Duterte at the holding room before the SONA.

He said they told Duterte that if he would leave, there would be no more State of the Nation Address.

Sotto said Majority Leader Rodolfo Farinas pointed out to Duterte it was his constitutional mandate to deliver his address.

If Duterte pushed through with the walk-out, Sotto said the Senate contingent would follow.

Duterte was supposed to deliver his annual SONA at 4 pm. But because of the leadership problem at the House, he was able to deliver his speech past 5 pm.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque could not confirm if Duterte nearly walked out because he was not with the President.

He said Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea could be in a better position to know because he was the one who helped in mediating between ousted Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and new Speaker, for President and Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. Celerina Monte/DMS