Thousands joined rallies for and against the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte during his third State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives at the Batasan Complex Monday.

As of 4:30 pm, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has recorded at least 22,000 protesters who joined separate rallies.

Senior Inspector Myrna Diploma, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) public information officer, said 7,050 supported the president while 15,000 were anti - Duterte.

She said those who supported Duterte were monitored along the IBP Road in Filinvest while the anti ? Duterte protesters were along the Commonwealth Avenue in Ever Gotesco, both in Quezon City.

Diploma said based on their situational report Duterte supporters reached 8,000 as of 5:30 pm while those who are against the president began decreasing since 5 pm.

Diploma said as of 6:19 pm the vicinity of the House of Representative was reported peaceful.

“(It is) generally quiet and peaceful at the vicinity of the House of Representative,” she said.

Brig. General Abraham Claro Casis, Joint Task Force National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) commander, said as of 6:35 pm no untoward incident was monitored.

“We have implemented our plans in coordination and in support to the Philippine National Police (PNP) forces. So far, it is a success with no untoward incident,” Casis said.

Diploma and Casis said a total of 7,049 PNP personnel and more than 1,000 soldiers from JTF NCR were deployed to secure the event. Robina Asido/DMS