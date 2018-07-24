President Rodrigo Duterte urged on Monday Congress to pass priority measures of his administration, including second tax reform package and amendment to the Labor Code that would totally stop contractualization.

In his third State of the Nation Address at Batasang Pambansa, Duterte said he would not stop the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law contrary to the call of some quarters amid the rising prices of goods.

"Some have incorrectly blamed our efforts toward a fairer tax system for all the price increases in the past months, and some irresponsibly suggesting to stop TRAIN’s implementation. We cannot and should not. We need this for sustainable growth that leaves no Filipino left behind," he said.

Duterte even asked Congress to pass the other four packages of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program, including Package 2, which he hoped to be enacted into law before the end of the year.

Package 2 calls for the overhauling of the corporate tax system.

"By the end of July 2018, all five packages of my tax reform would have been submitted to Congress. Apart from TRAIN, rice tariffication, and Package 2, they include the mining, alcohol, and tobacco tax increase, reform in property valuation, reform in capital income and financial taxes, and an amnesty program," Duterte said.

"I urge Congress to take them seriously and pass them in succession, for there is no chance that we can deliver our promises without an equitable tax system," he added.

Duterte said with the passage of the rice tariffication bill, the price of rice would be stabilized as he warned rice hoarders they would be charged with economic sabotage.

"To help stabilize rice prices, we also need to address the issue of artificial rice shortage. I now ask all the rice hoarders, cartels and their protectors, you know that I know who you are: stop messing with the people. I hate to… Power sometimes is not a good thing. But I hope I will not have to use it against you," he said.

Duterte ordered all intelligence agencies to unmask rice hoarders, cartels, and their protectors.

"Consider yourselves warned; mend your ways now or the full force of the State shall be brought to bear upon you. I am directing all intelligence agencies to unmask the perpetrators of this economic sabotage and our law enforcement agencies to bring them to justice," he said.

Duterte also sought congressional approval to amend the Labor Code to end contractualization.

He said as much as he wants to end contractualization, he could not do it alone.

"Read my lips, I understand that this does not satisfy all sectors. I share their sentiment; I truly do. Much as I would like to do the impossible, that power is not vested upon me by the Constitution. And neither will I make both ends meet even if I violate the laws to achieve that purpose. Simply, it is not part of my territory," he said.

"That is why I add mine to their voices in asking Congress to pass legislation ending the practice of contractualization once and for all," Duterte said.

Duterte also urged Congress to immediately pass into law the creation of the Department of Disaster Management.

"We need a truly empowered department characterized by a unity of command, science-based approach and full-time focus on natural hazards and disasters, and the wherewithal to take charge of the disaster risk reduction; preparedness and response; with better recovery and faster rehabilitation. Hence, we, in the Cabinet, have approved for immediate endorsement to Congress the passage of a law creating the 'Department of Disaster Management'," he said.

Duterte also sought congressional approval of the bill on National Land Use Act, establishing the Coconut Farmers' Trust Fund and the Universal Health Care bill.

In the same SONA, which lasted for 49 minutes, Duterte reiterated he has no plan of prolonging his stay in power beyond his term as he expressed confidence that the people would support his administration's move to change the Constitution that would pave the way for a federal system.

He cited the draft federal constitution that was prepared by the 22-man consultative committee, which he formed.

"I have no illusions of occupying this office one day longer than what the Constitution under which I was elected permits; or under whatever Constitution there might be," Duterte said.

Duterte noted that four administrations tried to amend the 1987 Constitution, but all of them failed.

"I am confident that the Filipino people will stand behind us as we introduce this new fundamental law that will not only strengthen our democratic institutions, but will also create an environment where every Filipino?regardless of social status, religion, or ideology?will have an equal opportunity to grow and create a future that he or she can proudly bequeath to the succeeding generations," he said.

Duterte also warned the mining sector of the radical change as he reiterated that open-pit mining is prohibited.

"To the mining industry, I say this once again and maybe for the last time, do not destroy the environment or compromise our resources; repair what you have mismanaged. Try to change [your] management radically because this time you will have restrictive policies. The prohibition of open-pit mining is one," he said.

"Expect reforms, radical ones. I cannot intend to quarrel with anybody, with the moneyed, but for as long as I am here I said: you will just have to contend with me," he added.

Duterte also urged the local government units to proactively enforce environmental laws amid the government's rehabilitation of Boracay island.

He said his administration remains firm in its resolve to ensure that the country's telecommunications services are reliable, inexpensive and secure.

"A draft Terms of Reference for the entry of a new, major industry player is at hand. The terms will be fair, reasonable and comprehensive. It will be inclusive so it will be open to all interested private parties, both foreign and local. The only condition is that the chosen entity must provide the best possible services at reasonably accessible prices," he said.

Duterte's third SONA was the shortest as he followed the prepared speech. The SONA was also expletive-free.

In his two previous SONAs, which lasted for over an hour, the President made some adlibs with profanity. Celerina Monte/DMS