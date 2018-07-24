President Rodrigo Duterte assured on Monday his administration would continue to defend the Philippines' interests in the disputed South China Sea despite the improved relationship with China.

In his third State of the Nation Address, Duterte cited the "re-energized relations" between the Philippines and China.

He said this led to "unprecedented level of cooperation" between the two nations on the war against transnational crimes.

"Our improved relationship with China, however, does not mean that we will waver in our commitment to defend our interests in the West Philippine Sea," he said, referring to the South China Sea.

He said this was the reason his government engages China through bilateral and multilateral platforms such as the ASEAN-China and the Philippines-China Bilateral Consultation Mechanism.

"Opening lines of communication and amicably managing differences have led to positive developments that include renewed access of Filipino fishermen in the areas in dispute in the Philippines --- West Philippine Sea," he said.

He also said participation in the ASEAN-China dialogue has also resulted to the draft framework for the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea which intends to resolve disputes through peaceful means.

In the latest Social Weather Stations survey, it showed that 87 percent of Filipinos said it was important that the Philippine regains control of the islands occupied by China in the West Philippine Sea.

China has built artificial islands in the disputed waters, including those within the 200 nautical miles exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

When Duterte assumed office in 2016, he decided to take a friendly stance with China. He even went to China three times.

Duterte has promised he would bring up to China the arbitral tribunal ruling favoring the Philippines by invalidating China's historic and sovereign claim in almost the entire South China Sea at the right time before he steps down from office in 2022. Celerina Monte/DMS