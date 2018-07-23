A police officer suspected of belonging to a drug group was killed when he resisted arrest in an buy-bust operation on Saturday evening.

In a report by the Counter Intelligence Task Force, PO3 Marco Alegre "fired towards the arresting personnel using (a) cal.45 pistol which prompted the CITF operatives to retaliate."

Alegre, who is assigned at the Philippine National Police's Mimaropa region, was the subject of the bny-bust operation at Barangay Marikit, Paluan, Occidental Mindoro being included in the high value target of the Occidental Mindoro police for involvement in illegal drugs, the CITF said.

Alegre "was monitored and validated to have been involved in illegal drugs as supplier anywhere he was assigned", the CITF report said.

The police officer was dropped from the rolls when he went absent without leave on August 23, 2016 buy was restored on May 27, 2018 to active duty, the CITF said.

The buy-bust operation, led by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, PNP Intelligence Group, PNP Mimaropa region and the CITF, saw a police poseur buyer purchasing one sachet of suspected shabu valued at P1,000. DMS